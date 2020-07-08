NFL Wide Receiver: The Jewish Community Is ‘Lashing Out’ At Me

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson published a post on Instagram that included an anti-Semitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler.

He eventually took the post down, but not before screenshots were taken and passed around. Jackson apologized for the post – twice – which prompted a comment from one of Jackson’s teammates.

Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin commented on Jackson’s apology. He asked for social media to care about “Black Lives Matter” issues as much as the wide receiver’s controversial posts.

Goodwin must have received heavy criticism for his posts. The wide receiver took to Instagram on Wednesday saying the Jewish community is “lashing out” at him.

“I understand the Jewish community is mad at me for making a comment on Jacc page yesterday. I honestly don’t see how I was being insensitive or disrespectful, or even supportive of his previous message,” Goodwin said.

“…My comment under DJacc post read, ‘I wish people commented this much on a BLM topic’… In NO WAY do I condone anything Hitler related, AS I STRONGLY BELIEVE HE WAS IN THE WRONG. We all SHOULD come together in times like these instead of dividing. NOW, THAT BEING SAID FEEL FREE TO COMMENT RESPECTFULLY BELOW. ALSO REMEMBER, at the end of the day I’m a man first, I don’t tolerate people threatening me by any means, so these disrespectful comments and threats need to stop.”

Here’s the post.

The Eagles acquired Goodwin in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2020 NFL draft.

He has yet to step on the field for his new team.