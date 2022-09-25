NFL World Amazed By Jalen Hurts' Performance Sunday
Jalen Hurts' strong start to the 2022 season has continued on Sunday.
In the first half against the Washington Commanders, Hurts hit on 18-of-27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead.
Hurts connected with Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert on the scoring passes.
He's now eclipsed the 300-yard mark early in the third quarter, and the NFL world continues to take notice of Hurts' burgeoning stardom.
The Eagles are well on their way to being 3-0, and as long as they keep winning and Hurts keeps playing this well, the young QB could find his way into the MVP discussion soon.
Not bad for a second-round pick who looked like a superfluous selection at the time, considering Philly already had Carson Wentz.