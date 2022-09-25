NFL World Amazed By Jalen Hurts' Performance Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts' strong start to the 2022 season has continued on Sunday.

In the first half against the Washington Commanders, Hurts hit on 18-of-27 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead.

Hurts connected with Devonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert on the scoring passes.

He's now eclipsed the 300-yard mark early in the third quarter, and the NFL world continues to take notice of Hurts' burgeoning stardom.

The Eagles are well on their way to being 3-0, and as long as they keep winning and Hurts keeps playing this well, the young QB could find his way into the MVP discussion soon.

Not bad for a second-round pick who looked like a superfluous selection at the time, considering Philly already had Carson Wentz.