NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Quarterback Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a change at the quarterback position.

Philadelphia has benched starting quarterback Carson Wentz midway through the second half. Wentz has once again struggled to get the offense going. The Eagles are trailing the Packers, 23-3, on Sunday evening.

Wentz is out and Jalen Hurts is in.

The former Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback replaced Wentz toward the end of the third quarter. He made a nice throw down the sideline to wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Jalen Hurts has only thrown the ball once since coming in but he has the best throw of the day for the Eagles

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 6, 2020

Hurts is getting another series, too.

It appears that the Eagles are going with Hurts at quarterback moving forward against Green Bay.

“And for the second straight series in Green Bay, Jalen Hurts is playing quarterback and Carson Wentz is on the bench. QB controversy in Philly now on,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

And for the second straight series in Green Bay, Jalen Hurts is playing quarterback and Carson Wentz is on the bench. QB controversy in Philly now on.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Wentz has the big contract, but he hasn’t been earning it this season. It might be time to give Hurts a shot, at least for the remainder of the season.

This will be a very interesting situation to watch in Philadelphia moving forward.