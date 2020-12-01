NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Replacing Carson Wentz

The Spun

Jalen Hurts on the sidelines for the Eagles.

It took exactly one quarter for the Philadelphia Eagles to sit Carson Wentz and give rookie backup Jalen Hurts a chance to play.

Wentz has struggled immensely the last few weeks, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly has been urging the staff to give Hurts a shot. His first opportunity came at the start of the second quarter tonight.

After a false start penalty before his first snap, Hurts completed his first pass to Alshon Jeffery for a six-yard gain. However, he was then taken out in favor of Wentz on third down.

Wentz, who is 2-for-7 passing for four yards so far tonight, was immediately sacked. The Eagles offense is once again a mess.

As soon as Hurts came off the sideline, NFL Twitter exploded with reactions.

It will be interesting to see what the Eagles do for the remainder of the game. They trail the Seattle Seahawks 7-0 and can’t get anything going offensively.

Will Doug Pederson rotate his QBs? Or will he stick with one guy? If so, who will he choose?

Find out on ESPN shortly.


