NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Replacing Carson Wentz

It took exactly one quarter for the Philadelphia Eagles to sit Carson Wentz and give rookie backup Jalen Hurts a chance to play.

Wentz has struggled immensely the last few weeks, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly has been urging the staff to give Hurts a shot. His first opportunity came at the start of the second quarter tonight.

After a false start penalty before his first snap, Hurts completed his first pass to Alshon Jeffery for a six-yard gain. However, he was then taken out in favor of Wentz on third down.

Wentz, who is 2-for-7 passing for four yards so far tonight, was immediately sacked. The Eagles offense is once again a mess.

As soon as Hurts came off the sideline, NFL Twitter exploded with reactions.

man keep wentz on the bench — charles (#1 fraud) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 1, 2020

So Jalen Hurts gets two snaps and they send Carson Wentz back in to get sacked on third down? Sounds about right. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 1, 2020

HERE WE GO: "fearless" Doug Pederson is going to alternate Jalen Hurts and Wentz!!! WILL NOT WORK. Jalen Hurts is better than Wentz. He deserves to be the starter, not play a play here and there. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 1, 2020

*Jalen Hurts completes first pass* Pederson: "Enough of that let's get Carson back in" — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) December 1, 2020

The Eagles have no idea what to do with Jalen Hurts. He came in.

There was a penalty.

He completed a pass.

He was replaced by Wentz.

Wentz was sacked.

They punted. pic.twitter.com/BQwB2qsjW9 — The Ringer (@ringer) December 1, 2020

Jalen Hurts time please. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 1, 2020

Jalen Hurts is in game with Carson Wentz on sideline pic.twitter.com/ZsOKPo8KKb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

What is this from Philadelphia?! Benching Jalen Hurts for the 3rd and 8 after he hits a 6 yard pass?! Then Carson Wentz gets sacked? Eagles are a joke. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) December 1, 2020

It will be interesting to see what the Eagles do for the remainder of the game. They trail the Seattle Seahawks 7-0 and can’t get anything going offensively.

Will Doug Pederson rotate his QBs? Or will he stick with one guy? If so, who will he choose?

Find out on ESPN shortly.