NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

It’s finally happened. Carson Wentz is now (semi-)officially a member of the Indianapolis Colts after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Eagles gave up a lot to acquire that pick, trading several high draft picks to the Cleveland Browns for the chance to get him.

Wentz rewarded the Eagles for their faith with an 11-2 record as a starter in 2017, doing most of the legwork to get them into the playoffs, where Nick Foles would ultimately lead them to the Super Bowl. But 2017 was the peak, and 2020 was the valley.

In 2020, Wentz led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked despite playing only 12 games. He was benched late in the season and head coach Doug Pederson was fired afterwards.

With a massive contract extension that the Eagles gave him over a year ago, he seemed untradeable. But the Colts, led by head coach and former Eagles OC Frank Reich, disagreed.

The NFL world widely acknowledges that this move was for the best. He clearly had no future in Philadelphia, and Eagles fans are largely wishing him well.

I’m really gonna miss Carson Wentz! 😭😭 Thank you for everything you did for this city! pic.twitter.com/7BKpqSGNTt — “Salary Cap Guru” Traw (@Whatshis40) February 18, 2021

NFL analysts believe that Wentz is due for a career resurgence now that he’s reuniting with Reich and joining the Colts.

Carson Wentz about to have the career resurgence of a LIFETIME!!!! Congrats #Colts, y’all got a good one! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2021

Carson Wentz gets to the team he wants to be on. The #Eagles can play the better QB (Hurts) and get the draft picks to rebuild. A win-win for both sides. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 18, 2021

Been sitting on this take (because it was staying in the drafts if he got dealt to Chicago), but I think Carson Wentz bounces back in Indy. Perfect situation for him. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 18, 2021

Carson Wentz has a career completion rate of 62.7-percent. In five years with the Eagles, he has 113 touchdowns, 50 interceptions, 16,811 passing yards and an 89.2 passer rating.

If anyone can get him back to the level he was at in 2017, it’s Frank Reich and the Colts.

