NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

The Philadelphia Eagles are struggling mightily on offense against the Cleveland Browns today – in large part because of a brutal performance from QB Carson Wentz.

Heading into the second half, the Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 thanks to a pick-six from Browns defender Sione Takitaki. Wentz is 7-of-9 for 90 yards with an interception and has been sacked twice.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the defense kept the Browns offense under wraps, holding Baker Mayfield to no points on offense despite several deep drives. As a result, we still got the first game this season with no points scored by an offense in the first half.

But we still have a dreadful performance from Carson Wentz, and Twitter is raking him over the coals for it. Specifically, his penchant for throwing interceptions – which he’s done more than any player in the league this year.

The defense whenever Carson Wentz has a football in his hands pic.twitter.com/DY018MfdZn — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 22, 2020

Carson Wentz to every team he plays against pic.twitter.com/e47Zu8YDfa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2020

The Eagles are actively playing bad players (Jason Peters, Jalen Mills, Carson Wentz) over players who are not only potentially better (Jordan Mailata, K’Von Wallace, Jalen Hurts) but are younger and more likely to fill the Eagles’ future rosters. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 22, 2020

The other NFC East teams are enjoying that Wentz is struggling – especially given that they’re only 1.5 games out in the NFC East title race at 2-7.

Carson Wentz is my new favorite QB in the NFL. So much fun to watch as a Cowboys fan. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 22, 2020

Carson Wentz doing a good job of keeping the rest of the NFC East in contention for the division. 🏈 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/L6h25mt86X — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 22, 2020

Fortunately, Wentz managed to start the second half off strong. After going three-and-out to start the third quarter, he threw a touchdown on Philadelphia’s second drive of the half.

The Eagles and Browns are tied 7-7 with 11:53 remaining in the third quarter. But the game is far from over and could go down to the wire.

The game is being played on FOX.