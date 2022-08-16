NFL World Reacts To Concerning Miles Sanders News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles follows the action against the New York Giants in the rain in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders isn't practicing with the team this Tuesday. Unfortunately, the Penn State product is nursing a hamstring injury.

Sanders played in the Eagles' preseason opener. He had two receptions for 20 yards.

If Sanders misses an extended period of time because of this injury, Kenneth Gainwell will slide into the top spot on the depth chart.

Eagles fans are understandably concerned about Sanders' status for the remainder of training camp.

"And that's my takeaway from the first game. Myles Sanders is a great back, but we haven't got through a full season with him yet," one fan said. "Normally every preseason there's a new running back that really lights it up. Not this year, it looks like it's Miles or nobody and that's trouble."

"I really love Miles so much," a second fan wrote. "Please, I need him to stay healthy."

Even though Eagles fans are upset that Sanders is dealing with a hamstring injury, they're not surprised by this development.

Over the past two seasons, Sanders has missed nine games.

When healthy, Sanders is an important playmaker in Nick Sirianni's offense. In 2021, he had 754 rushing yards and 158 receiving yards in 12 games.

The Eagles should issue an update on Sanders' status later this week.