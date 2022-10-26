NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Blockbuster Trade News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, yet they're showing no signs of complacency before the trade deadline.

Philadelphia acquired veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in a trade on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Eagles sent a fourth-rounder to Chicago for Quinn, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 32-year-old, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2021, will help an already loaded roster become even more dangerous.

NFL fans and analysts can't help but notice the Eagles' "all-in" approach this year.

"Eagles really going for the chip this year - more ammo on an already explosive defence," said English football writer Andrew Gamble.

"That’s a big freakin' deal. Howie going all in," said ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, an Eagles diehard.

"Eagles lost Derek Barnett in Week 1 so this helps restock a deep edge-rushing room that also includes Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham," added ESPN's Mike Clay.

"So much for coming to 1 Arrowhead Drive," said Kansas City sports anchor Harold Kuntz.

"Shouldn't be surprised, but damn they won't quit adding good players lol," said VSin's Femi Abebefe.

"That is no small event. Quinn has been excellent this year, and Cowboys fans remember well how he can get after the QB," said WFAA's Mike Leslie. "The division leaders & lone remaining NFL unbeaten load up a bit more."

Quinn has eight tackles and one sack in seven games for the Bears this season. He produced 18.5 sacks in 2021 and has 102 sacks in 163 career games.

Fresh off a bye, the 6-0 Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.