NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: The Philadelphia Eagles stand for the national anthem before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin.

Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to injuries. When healthy, he's a serviceable pass catcher.

Unsurprisingly, Cowboys fans don't want Jarwin to sign with the Eagles.

"Blake, I love you, I want the best for you. But please don’t," a Cowboys fan said.

"Stop," another fan tweeted.

"Hate to see it be Philly, but good luck to him," a third Dallas fan wrote. "Dude deserves a shot to revive his career. Underrated player that just got hit hard with the injury bug unfortunately."

The Eagles have one of the best tight ends in the game in Dallas Goedert, but it wouldn't hurt to add depth to that position group.

Jarwin played for the Cowboys from 2017-2021, hauling in 70 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns during that span.

Over the past two years, Jarwin has dealt with a torn ACL and hip injury.