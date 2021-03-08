NFL World Reacts To Eagles Owner’s Thoughts On Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie surprised many on Monday when it was reported that he is making Jalen Hurts the quarterback he wants the team to build around.

Hurts didn’t necessarily blow teams away in his four starts at quarterback, but he looked better than Carson Wentz for the most part. He completed 52-percent of his passes for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions.

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson and traded Wentz after the season. Nick Sirianni will be the new head coach for the 2021 season.

Eagles fans and NFL analysts alike don’t have a whole lot that’s negative to say about Hurts. The sample size is too small to make a judgement right now.

But a lot of ink is being spilled on how Lurie himself is handling the situation. Many believe that his vote of confidence for Hurts is putting undue pressure on Sirianni and GM Howie Roseman.

Awesome to see Jeffrey Lurie getting involved. Always seems to work out when Owners have the final say on personell decisions.. https://t.co/58YdZdECdn — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) March 8, 2021

Lurie is basically Jerry Jones. https://t.co/yQPsgveXz0 — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) March 8, 2021

However, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who broke the Lurie-Hurts story earlier today, clarified that the organization is not unanimous in its decision to make Hurts the starter. Rather, Lurie has given instructions to “prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021.”

Perhaps that means the team wants to use 2021 as a rebuild year until they can identify a true starter moving forward.

I would not report the Eagles have internal unanimity on Hurts as QB1 but sources say the boss, Jeffrey Lurie, has instructed his group to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 as opposed to creating a true competition. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 8, 2021

At any rate, it looks like Jalen Hurts will be the guy for the Eagles until further notice.