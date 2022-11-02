NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles had an unfortunate roster move to announce this Wednesday. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been placed on injured reserve.

Davis suffered an ankle injury last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He took a medical cart from the sideline to the locker room.

Since the Eagles have placed Davis on injured reserve, he'll need to miss at least four weeks of the season.

Davis has appeared in seven games this season. In that span, he has recorded 14 total tackles and one pass breakup.

Eagles fans are wishing Davis a speedy recovery on Twitter this afternoon.

"Get well soon," an Eagles fan tweeted. "Please."

"Get healthy, JD. Gonna come up big for us in the stretch run," another fan said.

The Eagles selected Davis with the 13th overall pick in this year's draft.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon expects the rest of the starting unit to step up during Davis' absence.

"I feel good about the guys that we have in here," Gannon said, via NFL.com. "We always talk about how that's one of the reasons we cross-train guys, to be able to plug and fill different spots when guys go down or get injured. I feel good about the room and what we're doing, and those guys will pick up the slack."

The Eagles will face the Texans on Thursday night.