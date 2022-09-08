NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles.

For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season.

Well, it'll be impossible for Reagor to help out the Eagles this year because he was recently traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

The second mistake Smith made was saying Philadelphia could have "some issues" at safety this fall. The front office addressed that weakness by acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints.

After Smith made these mistakes on air, NFL fans called him out on Twitter.

Smith is a valuable asset for ESPN due to his charismatic personality and hilarious rants. However, this is not the first time that he made mistakes like this while talking about football.

Hopefully, Smith stays up to date with the latest NFL news over the course of the regular season.