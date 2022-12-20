NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew's Offseason Details

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a win against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The legend of Gardner Minshew continues to grow.

With Minshew potentially starting for the Eagles this weekend against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer shared an interesting fact about the Washington State product.

McLane said Minshew lived on an old prison bus this past offseason. It was mostly parked outside his trainer’s gym in Florida.

The Eagles allowed Minshew to relocate his bus to NovaCare during spring workouts. Even though Minshew moved, his bus is "still there."

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are loving this story about Minshew.

"Gardner Minshew is nothing short of a legend," one fan said.

"Coach Leach would be proud," another fan wrote.

A third fan joked, "The eventual 30-for-30 on Minshew after he finishes his football career and becomes a) a professional wrestler, b) a rodeo bull rider or c) an actor who leads a spaghetti western revival is going to be epic."

Minshew, 26, has always been known for his personality. As for his play on the field, he has 6,003 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Eagles have not officially named Minshew the starter for Week 16. That could change very soon.