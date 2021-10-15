NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ 1st Half Performance

The Spun

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to rally from another second-half deficit, they will need a lot more from their quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For the second game in a row, Hurts and the Philly offense have had a brutal first half. After a touchdown on their opening drive–aided by multiple Tampa Bay penalties–the Eagles have struggled to move the ball. They trail the Bucs 21-7 at intermission.

Through two quarters, Hurts if 5-for-14 passing for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In some fairness to him, there has once again been no running game to lean on, as Philly running backs have just one carry in the first 30 minutes.

On Sunday, Hurts was able to shake off a bad first half against the Carolina Panthers and help lead the Eagles back to victory. It will be much tougher to do that tonight against Tom Brady.

Not surprisingly, the second-year quarterback is taking a beating on Twitter tonight.

We’ll see if Hurts and his teammates have any way of getting back into this game in the second half.

You can watch Bucs-Eagles on NFL Network.

