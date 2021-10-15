NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ 1st Half Performance

If the Philadelphia Eagles are going to rally from another second-half deficit, they will need a lot more from their quarterback Jalen Hurts.

For the second game in a row, Hurts and the Philly offense have had a brutal first half. After a touchdown on their opening drive–aided by multiple Tampa Bay penalties–the Eagles have struggled to move the ball. They trail the Bucs 21-7 at intermission.

Through two quarters, Hurts if 5-for-14 passing for 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In some fairness to him, there has once again been no running game to lean on, as Philly running backs have just one carry in the first 30 minutes.

On Sunday, Hurts was able to shake off a bad first half against the Carolina Panthers and help lead the Eagles back to victory. It will be much tougher to do that tonight against Tom Brady.

Not surprisingly, the second-year quarterback is taking a beating on Twitter tonight.

Jalen Hurts was 32/48 for 387 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INT against the Chiefs. In the 6 quarters since against the Panthers and Bucs, Hurts is 27/51 for 252 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 15, 2021

Jalen Hurts’ intangibles are off the charts, but I think Gardner Minshew is probably the best QB the Eagles employ by a comfortable margin. The next franchise QB probably isn’t on the team right now. — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) October 15, 2021

The Jalen Hurts-Eagles offense gives heavy preseason vibes — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 15, 2021

I wouldn't bench Jalen Hurts. But just to see the difference, I'd be interesting to see Sirianni's offense with a different QB#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 15, 2021

Following Philadelphia's opening-drive touchdown from Jalen Hurts to Zach Ertz, here's how the offense finished the first half: PUNT

PUNT

INTERCEPTION

PUNT

PUNT#Eagles trail Bucs 21-7 at halftime. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 15, 2021

The Eagles have 22 plays, 73 yards, five first downs and are 2-for-6 on third down. Jalen Hurts is 5-of-14 for 54 yards with a touchdown and an interception. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) October 15, 2021

Jalen missing tonight man — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 15, 2021

The Eagles had 88 yards in the first half against the Panthers. The Eagles have 73 yards in the first half against the Bucs. In a modern NFL where it’s never been easier to move the football and score points. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 15, 2021

Jalen Hurts is struggling big time. But Nick Sirianni is doing absolutely nothing to help him and this offense. A certain stubbornness to force things. This is really bad. Head coach is outmatched in all phases. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) October 15, 2021

If you’ve watched every Jalen Hurts snap in Philly as I have, you’d know why they still want Deshaun Watson and why they won’t hesitate to use one of 3 possible first round picks on a QB. Doesn’t help the play caller is abysmal. Fantasy doesn’t = reality.#Eagles — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) October 15, 2021

We’ll see if Hurts and his teammates have any way of getting back into this game in the second half.

You can watch Bucs-Eagles on NFL Network.