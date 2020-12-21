The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Massive Game Today

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts against the Saints.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs off the field following the Eagles win over the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on December 13, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts was unable to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Arizona Cardinals today, but he played incredibly well nonetheless.

Hurts went 24 of 44 for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-26 loss. It was the second-most passing yards by an Eagles QB this season. He also had 11 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Throughout the game, Hurts was making plays, impressing many people throughout the NFL world. Analysts and fans on social media couldn’t help but gush over how good he was. Or at least, how much better he is than Carson Wentz right now.

ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg was among the most impressed. In between watching his beloved Jets “win,” he gushed over how good Hurts looked.

It wasn’t just Greeny of course. By the end of the game just about everyone was complimenting Hurts and praising him for how great he looked.

Jalen Hurts barely played through the first 12 weeks as the Eagles stumbled to a 3-8-1 record with Wentz under center.

But head coach Doug Pederson made the controversial decision to bench Wentz during a loss to the Green Bay Packers, paving the way for Hurts to start. Hurts responded by leading Philadelphia to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts’ second start didn’t have as good of an outcome as his first, but it revealed a lot more of his talents.

Last week the Eagles had a QB controversy on their hands. But it seems like Jalen Hurts may have already ended it.


