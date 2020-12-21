NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Massive Game Today

Jalen Hurts was unable to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Arizona Cardinals today, but he played incredibly well nonetheless.

Hurts went 24 of 44 for 338 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-26 loss. It was the second-most passing yards by an Eagles QB this season. He also had 11 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Throughout the game, Hurts was making plays, impressing many people throughout the NFL world. Analysts and fans on social media couldn’t help but gush over how good he was. Or at least, how much better he is than Carson Wentz right now.

ESPN commentator Mike Greenberg was among the most impressed. In between watching his beloved Jets “win,” he gushed over how good Hurts looked.

I can’t believe it either, but Jalen Hurts is just better than Carson Wentz. #Eagles — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 20, 2020

What a throw by Hurts on that third down. Jalen Hurts is the quarterback of the #Eagles. Of that there is no room for debate. Carson Wentz can be as upset as he wants. Anyone watching can see they are better with the other guy. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2020

What a game in Arizona today. A star was born – last week was no fluke, Jalen Hurts is really good and gonna get better. #Eagles — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2020

It wasn’t just Greeny of course. By the end of the game just about everyone was complimenting Hurts and praising him for how great he looked.

What a performance by @JalenHurts in just his first road start. He is absolutely a starter in this league, making that Foles or Wentz decision Philly once had look like total child’s play. In the short term, the @Eagles are remarkably still not out of it at 4-9-1. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 21, 2020

Despite the loss, Jalen Hurts BALLED today: · 338 passing yards

· 63 rushing yards

· 4 total TDs pic.twitter.com/5qCy1pOmHT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 21, 2020

Jalen Hurts great composure here on final drive pic.twitter.com/RJ3H4esZ7f — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 21, 2020

Jalen Hurts barely played through the first 12 weeks as the Eagles stumbled to a 3-8-1 record with Wentz under center.

But head coach Doug Pederson made the controversial decision to bench Wentz during a loss to the Green Bay Packers, paving the way for Hurts to start. Hurts responded by leading Philadelphia to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts’ second start didn’t have as good of an outcome as his first, but it revealed a lot more of his talents.

Last week the Eagles had a QB controversy on their hands. But it seems like Jalen Hurts may have already ended it.