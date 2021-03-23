NFL World Reacts To Joe Flacco Signing With New NFL Team

Joe Flacco is back. The one-time Super Bowl champion signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old spent the 2020 season with the New York Jets, where he served as a backup to Sam Darnold. Darnold missed several games last year, opening the door for Flacco to make four starts and play in a total of five games. During that span, he threw for 864 yards and six touchdowns compared to three picks.

Flacco became a free agent this off-season, and met with several teams. In the end, it was the Philadelphia Eagles that won the sweepstakes on Tuesday.

He’ll once again serve in a backup role, this time to expected starter Jalen Hurts, who beat out Carson Wentz late in the 2020 season.

The #Eagles have signed QB Joe Flacco, per his agent @JLSports3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

Some believe Flacco could even end up beating out Hurts for the starting gig. In such a scenario, some Eagles fans seem to believe it’s going to be another long season in Philly.

It’s safe to say Eagles fans aren’t psyched about the idea.

Rest of nfc east: “Let’s make our teams better 😄” Eagles: “let’s bring in Joe flacco” — Jawn RamBro ™️ (@JT_Evans187) March 22, 2021

Others believe Flacco will wind up being an awesome mentor for Hurts, who didn’t exactly have much support in the Eagles’ quarterback room last season.

Love the Joe Flacco signing. Last thing I wanted to do was go into the draft and draft another quarterback. Great veteran backup. Now go surround your quarterback with some talent. #GoBirds — Pap Jones (@JustinSchneese) March 23, 2021

If there’s one thing Jalen Hurts can use this year, it’s a supportive mentor. Will Joe Flacco live up to the task? Some are skeptical. We’ll have to wait to find out.

Flacco will be suiting up for the Eagles when the 2021 season kicks off later this year.