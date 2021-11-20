NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Miles Sanders News

After missing the past three games due to an ankle injury, Eagles running back Miles Sanders is ready to return to the field.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Sanders will be activated off injured reserve. The current expectation is that Sanders will play this Sunday against the Saints.

Surprisingly, the Eagles’ running game was at its best when Sanders was on injured reserve. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see how the coaching staff handles its running back rotation now that Sanders is back.

When discussing Sanders’ return earlier this week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said “If Miles is healthy and ready to go, he’s our starter.”

Even though Sirianni expressed confidence in Sanders, the fan base in Philly isn’t so sure the ground game will be successful this Sunday.

“Eagles better have that same energy and feed him 20+ carries like they were his backup scrubs when he was out,” an Eagles fan tweeted.

“He should fit right in with this new found run heavy offense but… this is the Eagles we’re talking about,” another fan tweeted.

“I’m excited yet pessimistic about this,” one Eagles fan replied. “The Eagles will run the ball but Sirianni is going to overthink this and run stretch and toss plays that will get nothing.”

Sanders has 300 rushing yards on 63 carries this season. He also has 19 receptions for 118 yards.

Only time will tell if Sanders can take the Eagles’ offense to the next level.