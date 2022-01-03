NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eagles Roster News

The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten some terrible news as they look towards their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, close to a dozen players on the Eagles have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the players include Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Kelce.

All of these players will have a shot at being cleared in time for the game due to the updated protocols. Players can test out of COVID protocol after five days now, instead of 10.

Roughly a dozen #Eagles players – including Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert and Jason Kelce – tested positive for COVID-19 today, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Based on updated COVID protocols, they all have a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday’s game vs. the #Cowboys. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2022

The NFL world was still pretty devastated to see this news, though it’s also likely Philadelphia will rest its starters anyway due to having a playoff spot.

The Cowboys are also likely to rest some starters for this contest as it’s a meaningless game for them as well.

They already have the NFC East locked up and will be playing on wild card weekend due to the Packers getting the top seed.

Eagles-Cowboys will be played on Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET.