NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eagles Roster News

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the turf.PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten some terrible news as they look towards their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, close to a dozen players on the Eagles have tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the players include Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, and Jason Kelce.

All of these players will have a shot at being cleared in time for the game due to the updated protocols. Players can test out of COVID protocol after five days now, instead of 10.

The NFL world was still pretty devastated to see this news, though it’s also likely Philadelphia will rest its starters anyway due to having a playoff spot.

 

The Cowboys are also likely to rest some starters for this contest as it’s a meaningless game for them as well.

They already have the NFC East locked up and will be playing on wild card weekend due to the Packers getting the top seed.

Eagles-Cowboys will be played on Saturday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.