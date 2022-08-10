NFL World Reacts To Most 'Annoying' Fan Rankings

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 06: A general view prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

You know the NFL season is finally here when people are arguing over a list that ranks the most annoying fan bases in the league.

The latest rankings that are trending on Twitter have Philadelphia Eagles fans ranked as the most annoying in the NFL. Fans of the New England Patriots get to claim the No. 2 spot on the list.

The Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs rounded out the top five for these rankings.

As you'd expect, NFL fans are arguing over the legitimacy of these rankings. Some believe other fan bases should be ranked higher.

Here are some reactions to this list:

Of course, lists like this are subjective.

Which fan base would you rank as the most annoying in the NFL?