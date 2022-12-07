NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Dark Horse Rumor

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles had not been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. until earlier today.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio tweeted to "watch the Eagles" as a dark-horse candidate to land Beckham if he signs somewhere in the coming days.

"Last year, when the OBJ free-agency sputtered, we said, 'Watch the Rams.' As this year's OBJ free-agency sputters, I'll say this: Watch the Eagles," Florio said Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys, Giants and Bills have been the most mentioned teams for Beckham. Given how well the Eagles are playing and how little they had been connected to the three-time Pro Bowler, it's not shocking that the possibility of adding Beckham is a polarizing one among fans.

"Response to the Odell to Eagles rumors: No. Do not sign a 30-year-old wide receiver coming off an ACL tear. The Eagles don’t need him,' said The Score's Brenden Deeg.

"Give the Eagles Odell Beckham Jr. and not even the 2013 Seahawks defense can stop them," countered another Eagles fan.

"I need it for the LOLs and nothing more," said NBA writer and Eagles fan Nekias Duncan.

"For the record I honestly think it will be a terrible I mean terrible idea for the Eagles to have Odell Beckham Jr.," argued Philly sportswriter David Malandra. "Bringing him in would destroy any chemistry that's going on right now with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith."

It remains to be seen now only where Beckham will sign soon, but if he even will. There's concern over the health of his still-recovering knee, and uncertainty about his availability before the postseason.

Is Philly a legit option? Stay tuned.