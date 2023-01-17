NFL World Reacts To Quarterback's 'Bounty' Admission

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts is not worried about protecting his sprained right shoulder in this weekend's NFC Divisional playoff game against the New York Giants.

Speaking with reporters today, Hurts said he's not worried about his shoulder potentially being targeted because he's "got a bounty on me every week."

“It’s football,” Hurts said. “I’ve got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field, so I’m going to go out there and just play my game. Whatever happens, happens.”

Hurts' comment seemed to fire up Eagles fans.

"Jalen Hurts ain't scared! Nor, is he worried! #flyeaglesfly," one said.

"F'ing badass," added another.

"He has a better chance of getting hurt again trying to protect it. I also doubt the Giants will be thinking about how to hurt the arm, just focus on tackling him when it’s needed," countered one Giants fan.

Interestingly, Hurts later clarified that he wasn't particularly accusing the Giants, or any team for that matter, of intentionally trying to hurt him.

"Obviously, the quarterback gets a lot of attention. Every quarterback in the league has a bounty on them in a sense," he said, via Heavy.com's Mike Geiger.

In two games against the Giants this season, Hurts completed 41-of-66 passes for 446 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Philly won both matchups against its northern NFC East rivals. The top-seeded Eagles will host Big Blue at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.