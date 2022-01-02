NFL World Reacts To Scary FedEx Field Postgame Video

A scary situation unfolded at FedEx Field as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking off the field.

Hurts was just about to the locker room before a railing collapsed which made a few fans fall right next to him. He’s lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

The NFL world is thankful that Hurts is okay after this scary situation.

Scary. Still remember the stands collapse in Madison at Camp Randall in 1993. https://t.co/5TEUXHEIhc — Roy Kessel (@RoyKessel) January 2, 2022

This could’ve been REALLY bad! Glad everyone is ok https://t.co/hD5rlPE8An — Derek Rasmussen (@derekrasmussen) January 2, 2022

I'm not surprised that this would happen at the worst stadium in the NFL, by far. It doesn't make it any less dangerous or inexcusable. That team desperately needs a new owner. https://t.co/V9hKUwp29Y — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2022

There will be lawyers.. https://t.co/hYx5GZR1BS — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 2, 2022

Can’t even fathom the lawsuits if Hurts got hurt here. 💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 https://t.co/0DQJY9syCQ — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 2, 2022

Nobody came to help my mans… nobody. No immediate help. The collapse of a fence- this could’ve been a disaster https://t.co/qaBqq9ff59 — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 2, 2022

FedEx Field's 2021 season: Sewage* pipe breaks ✅

Smoke machine goes rogue ✅

Sprinklers go off in suite ✅

Tunnel railing collapses ✅ (*Team says it's rainwater, not sewage)https://t.co/N4I6rSkVyb — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022

Hurts finished the game with 214 yards and no touchdown passes as the Eagles inched closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Running back Boston Scott led the way with 47 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Philadelphia’s defense then sealed it with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

If the Eagles get some help later today or take down the Cowboys next Sunday, they’ll be in the playoffs.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.