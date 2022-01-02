The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Scary FedEx Field Postgame Video

Jalen Hurts running against the Buccaneers.PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A scary situation unfolded at FedEx Field as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking off the field.

Hurts was just about to the locker room before a railing collapsed which made a few fans fall right next to him. He’s lucky he wasn’t seriously hurt.

The NFL world is thankful that Hurts is okay after this scary situation.

Hurts finished the game with 214 yards and no touchdown passes as the Eagles inched closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Running back Boston Scott led the way with 47 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and Philadelphia’s defense then sealed it with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

If the Eagles get some help later today or take down the Cowboys next Sunday, they’ll be in the playoffs.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.

