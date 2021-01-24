NFL World Reacts To The Duce Staley Coaching News

The hits keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier today, it was announced that running back coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley asked out of his deal with the team.

Several coaches have come and gone over the years, such as Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson. And yet, Staley has managed to stay on the Eagles’ staff throughout all the chaos.

Staley was in the running for the head coaching job in Philly this offseason, but instead the front office went with former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

It’s not confirmed that Staley wants out of Philadelphia because he didn’t receive the job, however, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo hinted at that potential motive this afternoon.

Losing a well-respected coach like Staley would be a massive blow to the Eagles’ locker room. In fact, the rest of the league is starring to question how the team will be able to replace his experience and leadership.

“The Eagles are going to take a big hit in the locker room and with the fan base for not being able to find a way to promote or even retain Duce Staley,” Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted.

According to Mike Garafolo, there are multiple teams interested in Staley.

Duce Staley and the #Eagles are in a weird spot. Lots of respect in a relationship that dates back to when they drafted him in 1997. But Staley is obviously disappointed he didn't get the head-coaching job. Has interest from the #Bears and #Lions. Feels it's best to move on. https://t.co/28WDmhVhZK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 24, 2021

It shouldn’t take Staley long to find a new job in the NFL, that’s for sure.