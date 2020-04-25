The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Drafting Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates against Texas.DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL world Friday night with their draft selection of QB Jalen Hurts. The former Oklahoma and Alabama passer heads to Philly to backup Carson Wentz.

Hurts is one of the easiest players to root for in all of football due to his work ethic and humility. Not to mention, the former Alabama QB did nothing but support Tua Tagovailoa when Hurts was sent to the bench during the 2017 National Championship game.

Many are happy for Hurts after Friday night’s good news. But Philly sports fans aren’t looking for a good story.

Eagles fans aren’t pleased with their team’s second-round draft selection. After all, Wentz is only 27-years-old. But that isn’t stopping Philly sports fans from venting their frustration, via social media:

The Taysom Hill comparison is strong tonight – and it’s not the worst comparison in the world. But Hurts will likely serve more in a true backup role than Hill’s versatile position. Either way, it’s still a strange pick considering – as far as we know – Wentz is the Eagles’ long-term starter, barring any other injury setbacks.

It’s possible Hurts will be used as a running back or wide receiver, but he’s rightfully made it clear that he’s a quarterback.

But Hurts overcame all odds during his collegiate career. Perhaps he’ll once again surprise us all and play a more prominent role in Philly.

