NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Drafting Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL world Friday night with their draft selection of QB Jalen Hurts. The former Oklahoma and Alabama passer heads to Philly to backup Carson Wentz.

Hurts is one of the easiest players to root for in all of football due to his work ethic and humility. Not to mention, the former Alabama QB did nothing but support Tua Tagovailoa when Hurts was sent to the bench during the 2017 National Championship game.

Many are happy for Hurts after Friday night’s good news. But Philly sports fans aren’t looking for a good story.

Eagles fans aren’t pleased with their team’s second-round draft selection. After all, Wentz is only 27-years-old. But that isn’t stopping Philly sports fans from venting their frustration, via social media:

I’m legitimately confused. I don’t really have words. Jalen Hurts ?? Why ? — Tyler Steege (@TSteegeNFL) April 25, 2020

Jalen Hurts is a talented player and can be in the Taysom Hill mode but this team has so many other needs. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) April 25, 2020

The Taysom Hill comparison is strong tonight – and it’s not the worst comparison in the world. But Hurts will likely serve more in a true backup role than Hill’s versatile position. Either way, it’s still a strange pick considering – as far as we know – Wentz is the Eagles’ long-term starter, barring any other injury setbacks.

It’s possible Hurts will be used as a running back or wide receiver, but he’s rightfully made it clear that he’s a quarterback.

Jalen Hurts when the Eagles ask him to do some receiver drills pic.twitter.com/VHudnsIz1s — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 25, 2020

Stop saying Jalen Hurts is Taysom Hill. He is a true QB. No disrespect. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 25, 2020

But Hurts overcame all odds during his collegiate career. Perhaps he’ll once again surprise us all and play a more prominent role in Philly.