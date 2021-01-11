NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Firing Doug Pederson

The NFL coaching carousel never stops. There’s one more head coaching vacancy available after the Philadelphia Eagles fired Doug Pederson today.

The reports around Pederson entering Week 17 were that the Super Bowl-winning head coach was safe. However, circumstances obviously changed.

Perhaps Pederson’s decision to bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the season finale and the fallout that followed played a role. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also reportedly was not happy with Pederson’s vision for the future of the team after meeting with him last week.

Whatever the driving force was behind this move, it happened, and now the Eagles are looking for a new head coach. They’re the seventh NFL team to dismiss their leader during or after the 2020 season.

In five seasons, Pederson delivered the Holy Grail–a Super Bowl trophy–to Philadelphia, but the team’s decline since that victory three years ago led to his downfall.

After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Doug Pederson fired is indeed a shocker. The Jets better not go out and hire this guy. Please, we need new blood. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 11, 2021

I wonder if he regrets benching Jalen Hurts https://t.co/MeHmBpToRp — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) January 11, 2021

They chose Carson Wentz over Doug Pederson??? https://t.co/QNFwRFOzy2 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 11, 2021

Ron Rivera is now the longest-tenured head coach in NFC East. Washington hired him on Dec. 31, 2019. Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Joe Judge (Giants) followed about a week later. https://t.co/9CcKLhZ86m — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 11, 2021

THIS ORGANIZATION IS A DISASTER https://t.co/TZJvE17NWb — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 11, 2021

Washington Football in 2020 broke both Steelers and Eagles. Just paint the whole state of Pennsylvania burgundy and gold — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 11, 2021

So he was rumored to be safe before week 17 but after Hurts benching fiasco, not safe? https://t.co/LxCB3EssO8 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 11, 2021

Not a good thing. Grass is nit always greener. He will get Another job in a heartbeat https://t.co/In24Z8UrYb — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) January 11, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Pederson immediately interviews for another head job–he has obvious ties to the Jets and their general manager Joe Douglas.

We’ll also have to see who the Eagles target as they appear set for a few seasons of rebuilding.