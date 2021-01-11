The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles Firing Doug Pederson

The NFL coaching carousel never stops. There’s one more head coaching vacancy available after the Philadelphia Eagles fired Doug Pederson today.

The reports around Pederson entering Week 17 were that the Super Bowl-winning head coach was safe. However, circumstances obviously changed.

Perhaps Pederson’s decision to bench Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld in the season finale and the fallout that followed played a role. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also reportedly was not happy with Pederson’s vision for the future of the team after meeting with him last week.

Whatever the driving force was behind this move, it happened, and now the Eagles are looking for a new head coach. They’re the seventh NFL team to dismiss their leader during or after the 2020 season.

In five seasons, Pederson delivered the Holy Grail–a Super Bowl trophy–to Philadelphia, but the team’s decline since that victory three years ago led to his downfall.

It will be interesting to see if Pederson immediately interviews for another head job–he has obvious ties to the Jets and their general manager Joe Douglas.

We’ll also have to see who the Eagles target as they appear set for a few seasons of rebuilding.


