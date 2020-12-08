The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Quarterback Decision

Carson Wentz watches Jalen Hurts throwing a pass in pregame warmups.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 30: Jalen Hurts #2 warms up as Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 30, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles finally made a change at quarterback today, opting to start rookie Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz this coming weekend.

Wentz has been struggling mightily this season, and head coach Doug Pederson pulled the fifth-year pro in the second half of Philly’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Hurts completed only 5-of-12 passes but did manage to throw his first career touchdown.

Now, with the Eagles sitting at 3-8-1 and going nowhere, Pederson decided the time is right to at least see what he has with his second round pick.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” Pederson said. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”

Not surprisingly, Hurts’ promotion has generated a ton of reaction from NFL analysts and fans.

Right now, this seems like a lost season for Philly. It makes sense for them to at least get some type of feel for Hurts’ skill set and what he brings to the table.

We’ll see starting this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.


