NFL World Reacts To The Eagles’ Quarterback Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles finally made a change at quarterback today, opting to start rookie Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz this coming weekend.

Wentz has been struggling mightily this season, and head coach Doug Pederson pulled the fifth-year pro in the second half of Philly’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Hurts completed only 5-of-12 passes but did manage to throw his first career touchdown.

Now, with the Eagles sitting at 3-8-1 and going nowhere, Pederson decided the time is right to at least see what he has with his second round pick.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” Pederson said. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”

Not surprisingly, Hurts’ promotion has generated a ton of reaction from NFL analysts and fans.

Hurts: probably isn't going to look very good against a very good Saints defense, in an offense that generally sucks. But also: will benefit a lot more from reps than Wentz will at this point, and will make offense a little bit easier with his legs. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 8, 2020

"It's a bit of a cautionary tale. I think Wentz is a Top 10 talent… To draft Jalen Hurts that high, what kind of message is that sending to your QB?" Howie Long on Eagles benching Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/0Ty1BPCDgM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 8, 2020

NFC East starting QBs Week 1: Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Eagles: Carson Wentz

Washington: Dwayne Haskins

Giants: Daniel Jones NFC East starting QBs this week: Cowboys: Andy Dalton

Eagles: Jalen Hurts

Washington: Alex Smith

Giants: Colt McCoy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 8, 2020

Interesting! Fletcher Cox's most recent like… pic.twitter.com/I1iz2FATZF — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz won't be haunted by the "talented unknown" anymore. This is why the #Eagles made the switch to Jalen Hurts on Tuesday:https://t.co/HC7oWDZ1Hx — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 8, 2020

The internet was intrigued by Carson Wentz & @AaronRodgers12 talking after the game.. Aaron also had a chance to chat with Jalen Hurts #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/K2trGPexxA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2020

The 2nd week of December hasn't been kind to Carson Wentz. Dec. 10, 2017

Torn ACL ends 2017 season Dec. 9, 2018

Back injury ends 2018 season Dec. 8, 2020

Benched for Jalen Hurts — Evan Kaplan (@EpKap) December 8, 2020

Whether or not Jalen Hurts is good, I still see absolutely zero reason Howie Roseman should be allowed to clean up the mess he made. Eagles need new leadership. — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) December 8, 2020

Right now, this seems like a lost season for Philly. It makes sense for them to at least get some type of feel for Hurts’ skill set and what he brings to the table.

We’ll see starting this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.