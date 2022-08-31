NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Vikings Trade

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch against Ronald Darby #23 of the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, allowing Jefferson to fall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, the two players are teammates in the Twin Cities. The Eagles cent Reagor, a disappointment in Philly, to the Vikings this afternoon in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder which could be downgraded to a fifth depending on if Reagor hits certain statistical benchmarks.

With this deal, Reagor gets the opportunity to resurrect his career in Minnesota, while Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman corrects his second wide receiver drafting mistake this offseason.

Roseman previously shipped J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle.

Despite their Reagor over Jefferson error, the Eagles are in better shape, on paper, going into the 2022 season than the Vikings are. Minnesota looks like a possible playoff team, but Philadelphia has the potential to not only return to the playoffs, but contend for a Super Bowl berth.

It will likely all come down to players staying healthy and quarterback Jalen Hurts being able elevate his game.