LeSean McCoy, one of the NFL’s most electric running backs of the 2010s, called it a career on Thursday morning.

McCoy, 33, played in the NFL for 12 years. He, of course, was a star for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2014. He then spent time in Buffalo, Kansas City and, most recently, Tampa Bay. McCoy finishes his professional football career having rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns with 3,898 yards and 16 additional scores receiving.

The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher will get one last opportunity to take to the gridiron this Sunday. Philadelphia announced just moments ago its signed McCoy to a one-day contract so that he can retire as an Eagle on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s going to be a special celebration in Philly this coming Sunday.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

LeSean McCoy penned a letter to the rest of the NFL on Thursday.

He called Philadelphia his “home” and also mentioned he still has “green inside my heart.”

“After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy said, via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about McCoy’s retirement decision on Thursday morning.

6x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy retiring after 12-year career. pic.twitter.com/hN78iAHPeu — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2021

I don't know if LeSean McCoy will get to Canton (he should), but he'll always hold the title of the greatest snow player in NFL history. — Eric (@E_DeBerardinis) September 30, 2021

LeSean McCoy is retiring. Flat out, one of my favorite NFL players all-time. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Blake Plonske (@BlakePlonske) September 30, 2021

Lesean McCoy was a very good player for the Bills. It's a shame he wasn't on a team that was better around him during his time in Buffalo. https://t.co/gu2b7BX8Jh — Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) September 30, 2021

LeSean McCoy during the 2010’s:

▫️Rushing yards: 10,434 rushing yards (most in NFL)

▫️Scrimmage yards: 13,923 (most amongst RB)

▫️Total touches: 2,755 (most in NFL)

▫️Total touchdowns: 85 (most amongst RB)

▫️Fantasy points: 2,341.3 (most amongst RB) Exceptional career 👏 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2021

Congratulations on an incredible career, LeSean.

Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game will certainly be a special moment for McCoy.