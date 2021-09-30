The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The LeSean McCoy News

LeSean McCoy sits at the mic during Super Bowl week.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

LeSean McCoy, one of the NFL’s most electric running backs of the 2010s, called it a career on Thursday morning.

McCoy, 33, played in the NFL for 12 years. He, of course, was a star for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2014. He then spent time in Buffalo, Kansas City and, most recently, Tampa Bay. McCoy finishes his professional football career having rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns with 3,898 yards and 16 additional scores receiving.

The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher will get one last opportunity to take to the gridiron this Sunday. Philadelphia announced just moments ago its signed McCoy to a one-day contract so that he can retire as an Eagle on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s going to be a special celebration in Philly this coming Sunday.

LeSean McCoy penned a letter to the rest of the NFL on Thursday.

He called Philadelphia his “home” and also mentioned he still has “green inside my heart.”

“After 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy said, via PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

Take a look at what NFL fans are saying about McCoy’s retirement decision on Thursday morning.

Congratulations on an incredible career, LeSean.

Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game will certainly be a special moment for McCoy.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.