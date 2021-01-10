NFL World Reacts To The New Doug Pederson Report

The Spun

Right now there are six NFL teams with head coach openings, but the Philadelphia Eagles may become No. 7 if they decide to move on from Doug Pederson.

This morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is still weighing firing Pederson. The longtime executive is reportedly “not confident” about Pederson’s plans for the future of the team.

Lurie and Pederson are supposed to meet again soon, so perhaps they can work something out. However, there’s definitely a chance the marriage could be ending after five seasons.

If Pederson is dismissed, it could have a potential snowball effect on the NFL coaching carousel, which is about to begin spinning rapidly as teams hire their new leaders.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, Pederson and the Eagles slipped to back-to-back 9-7 seasons in 2018 and 2019, though they reached the playoffs both times.

This year, everything fell apart in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz regressed immensely, and a move to Jalen Hurts injected life but probably happened too late. The Eagles wound up with a 4-11-1 final record, their worst mark in eight years.


