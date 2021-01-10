NFL World Reacts To The New Doug Pederson Report

Right now there are six NFL teams with head coach openings, but the Philadelphia Eagles may become No. 7 if they decide to move on from Doug Pederson.

This morning, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Tim McManus reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is still weighing firing Pederson. The longtime executive is reportedly “not confident” about Pederson’s plans for the future of the team.

Lurie and Pederson are supposed to meet again soon, so perhaps they can work something out. However, there’s definitely a chance the marriage could be ending after five seasons.

If Pederson is dismissed, it could have a potential snowball effect on the NFL coaching carousel, which is about to begin spinning rapidly as teams hire their new leaders.

hirings are about to start in a few days they better get on this lol https://t.co/1jQYVnzqdj — charles (fedex slayer) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 10, 2021

Have been unable to confirm this report, but can report that Doug Pederson was unlikely to be keen about having to make major offensive coaching changes again, per source close to the #Eagles coach. He looks upon Press Taylor as a protege and was considering promoting him to OC. https://t.co/Hi2bDo8DwJ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 10, 2021

It's amazing how quickly Doug Pederson's star has fallen. Super Bowl win in 2017, three straight playoff berths, and it all fell apart in one season. If he's fired, would any of the six teams looking for head coaches hire him? https://t.co/e1ENpQP1lJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2021

If Doug Pederson ends up out, I wouldn't be shocked to see him get at least an interview with the Jets. When Pederson coached the Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2017, Jets GM Joe Douglas was the Eagles' VP of player personnel. https://t.co/N0m9qcubl1 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 10, 2021

As @GeoffMosherNFL and I have been saying for a few weeks on @InsideBirds, the season ending meeting would reveal a lot of what's going to happen with Pederson and here we are. It's tied to the direction of the offense. Been an issue for the owner all season. https://t.co/oNNQ2i91pL — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 10, 2021

Wonder how much Pederson's reluctance to make the move to Hurts, benching of Hurts with a chance for a primetime victory and his stated focus on fixing Wentz this offseason plays into this https://t.co/Jk0NRXfuXo — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) January 10, 2021

Pederson’s work this year was abysmal, but I have absolutely no idea how Howie Roseman just skirts by unscathed in all this. https://t.co/x3Qb8jK0Fk — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) January 10, 2021

After winning the Super Bowl in 2017, Pederson and the Eagles slipped to back-to-back 9-7 seasons in 2018 and 2019, though they reached the playoffs both times.

This year, everything fell apart in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz regressed immensely, and a move to Jalen Hurts injected life but probably happened too late. The Eagles wound up with a 4-11-1 final record, their worst mark in eight years.