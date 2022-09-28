NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's A.J. Brown News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Jets defeated the Eagles 24-21. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was not present for this Wednesday's practice. Fortunately, he's not dealing with any health-related issue.

It turns out Brown wasn't at practice on Wednesday because he's expecting the birth of his second child.

"#Eagles WR A.J. Brown is not at practice today," Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Twitter. "His locker stall also appeared untouched. Will update. fwiw, Brown is expecting the birth of his second child at any moment."

NFL fans aren't happy with the way Tolentino worded this tweet. At first, they thought Brown was dealing with an injury.

"Way to bury the lede," one person replied.

"Literally put the most important part of the tweet behind a fwiw," a second person said.

"My god, this scared the hell out of me," a fan tweeted.

Brown's first year with the Eagles is off to a strong start, hauling in 20 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles' passing attack has looked very dangerous through the first three weeks of the season in large part because of Brown's explosiveness.

We'll see if the Eagles can keep things rolling this Sunday afternoon when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.