The Philadelphia Eagles recorded a huge win over the rival Washington Football Team last night, winning 27-17 and rising to within a game of a playoff spot. But the team got some bad news this morning.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that head coach Nick Sirianni has entered the COVID-19 protocol. Sirianni tested positive for the virus this morning and will be conducting meetings virtually.

However, Sirianni has not yet been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The team “remains hopeful” that he will mend in time for that game, which could see the Eagles go above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Fans on Twitter are sending all of their love and support Sirianni’s way. Though a few are understandably concerned that their team might be on the verge of a big COVID-19 outbreak.

Hope coach is ok. This doesn’t help the playoff push to end the season but this continues to overcome adversity and I think they’ll do it again. https://t.co/XWTVStPtQY — GO BIRDS (@e_knifongTV) December 22, 2021

After a huge W. Get well soon coach https://t.co/BaY9sZm8Mw — BILL (@William__Boo) December 22, 2021

I have a bad feeling this team is about to see an outbreak… https://t.co/00daizvj3j — Troy Jarvis (@jarvistroy00) December 22, 2021

Nick Sirianni is one of several coaches who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 today. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive earlier this morning.

Though unlike Saleh, Sirianni has his team in the middle of the playoff hunt, which makes his potential absence far more consequential.

Sirianni is in his first year as the Eagles head coach after being hired from the Indianapolis Colts assistant staff. He previously served as the wide receivers coach of the Chargers from 2016 to 2017.

He’s 7-7 right now. Not bad for a rookie head coach on a team that went just 4-11-1 last year.

We wish Coach Sirianni the best in his recovery.