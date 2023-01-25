NFL World Reacts To What Deebo Samuel Said About Philadelphia

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are heading into hostile territory this weekend.

The Niners are flying cross-country to take on the Eagles in Philadelphia for the right to go to the Super Bowl. They won't find a very welcoming environment at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon.

Eagles fans might just wind up being a little more rowdy than usual thanks to something Samuel said on Wednesday. The Niners' star wide receiver told reporters that he is prepared for the Linc to be loud, but that no stadium is as loud as Levi's Stadium (San Francisco's home field) at its peak.

It seems like most people after reading this quote think that Samuel is playing with fire.

"Trevor Lawrence said that about the Chiefs stadium a week ago and look how well that worked out for him lol," one person said.

"Keep that same energy on Sunday then," said an Eagles fan.

"Oh I think you're in for a wake-up call, Deebo," said Brenden Deeg, an Eagles fan and the football editor for The Score.

"Famous last words?" wondered Shamus Clancy of The Philly Voice.

"That sounds like a challenge to me," said "Eagles Unfiltered" podcaster Conor Myles.

Deebo talked it today. We'll have to see if he can walk it on Sunday.