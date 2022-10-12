NFL World Reacts To What Jason Peters Said About Eagles Fans

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Jason Peters #71 and Matt Farniok #68 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

For the first time in his career, Jason Peters will be on Dallas' sideline when the Cowboys and Eagles square off.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Peters opened up about the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry. He went on to make some strong comments about Philadelphia's fan base.

"I just know Philly fans are f---in idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really," Peters said. "... They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there."

Eagles fans wasted no time responding to Peters' remarks.

"This is a compliment really , this is something that sounds worse in word form then speaking , I’m sure by idiots he meant in a good way," an Eagles fan tweeted.

"Jason Peters is a fraud," another Philly fan said. "Not going to be nasty, but he's a fraud."



"I’m so confused on what he’s saying here is this a compliment or insult? Lol," a third fan wrote.

Peters, 40, has appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season. He's currently dealing with a chest injury.

Despite this injury, Peters claims he's ready to play this Sunday.

"I practiced today. I feel good," Peters said, via Cowboys Country. "I’m ready to roll.”

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.