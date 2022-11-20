NFL World Reacts To Wild Eagles, Colts Finish

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This afternoon's early slate of NFL games hasn't had much drama yet, but the Colts-Eagles finish was a good one.

Indianapolis led the whole game, but Philadelphia put together a game-winning drive in the final minutes, culminating in Jalen Hurts' touchdown run on a quarterback draw on 3rd-and-goal with 1:20 left.

Matt Ryan got the ball back with a chance to pull out a win for the Colts, but a sack by Brandon Graham ruined any chance he had to put together a drive. Philly will head back home with a 17-16 win and a 9-1 overall record.

"My god was that ugly. But a win is a win!!!!!!!!!!" tweeted Barstool Sports' Francesca Mariano, an Eagles fan, following the nailbiter.

"Damn," offered up former Colts punter and burgeoning media star Pat McAfee.

"No moral victories. The #Colts are just not very good. But I predict the Eagles go out in the first round of the playoffs. They are not 9-1 talented," added one Colts fan.

"@Colts are playing with much more intensity under @SaturdayJeff but still big gaps in talent playing against good teams like @Eagles," added another. "This is an 12-5 defense and a 4-13 offense. We’ll be about 7-9-1 at end of year."

The Colts are now 4-6-1 after the loss. At 9-1, the Eagles have a two-game lead in the NFC East over the New York Giants and could have a three-game lead over Dallas if the Cowboys lose to the Vikings this afternoon.