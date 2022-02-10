Earlier this week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released his latest mailbag. Though it’s just speculation at this time, Breer made an interesting prediction involving Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Breer believes Wilson could end up on the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

“If I had to guess, I’d say he’ll eventually get moved,” Breer wrote. “And I’d have said the destination was going to be the Saints a month ago. Now that Sean Payton’s gone, let’s put him in the NFC East … to the Eagles. In a way, it’d be a sort of redemptive move for Howie Roseman, who was part of a front office that planned to take Wilson in the third round in 2012, only to have Seattle scoop him up earlier in the round.”

The Eagles certainly have the assets to pull off a trade of this magnitude. However, the Seahawks have not yet shown a desire to move Wilson.

While this would be a significant trade that would make headlines, NFL fans aren’t so sure this pairing will happen.

“A few month ago he said his best guess was the Giants,” one fan tweeted. “He doesn’t know. Thats why it’s a guess.”

“That’s not a good fit for him I don’t think,” a second fan said. “He needs a contender.”

“Oh this offseason about to get interesting,” another fan said.

NFL writer Cam Marino is wondering if this means Jalen Hurts is available for trade.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said he wouldn’t rule out Wilson being traded by the Seahawks.

For now, fans will have to patiently wait for more information regarding Wilson’s future in Seattle.