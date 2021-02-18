Nick Foles Is Trending Following The Carson Wentz Trade

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will always be inextricably linked for their roles in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2017 Super Bowl run and the QB controversy that ensued afterwards.

So it should be no surprise that Foles is trending in the hours following the blockbuster trade that sent Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. But Foles isn’t exactly the target of anyone’s ire on Twitter and social media.

Rather, Foles is merely being mentioned as one of many mistakes made by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Foles, Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson have all been jettisoned in just the past three years. So it’s easy to understand why people are so upset.

Among the many grievances fans have is the decision to pick Wentz over Foles, and give Wentz that massive $128 million contract. Other issues include drafting Jalen Hurts when they had other needs, and eating a $33 million cap hit by trading Wentz.

Eagles investment in Wentz:

Picks: 2016 first/third/fourth, 2017 first, 2018 second

Cash: $80M over five seasons

Other: Traded Bradford, let Foles walk

Trade comp from Colts: 2021 third, 2022 second (could go to a first)

2021 Colts Cap charge: $25M

2021 Eagles Cap charge: $34M — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) February 18, 2021

Choose Wentz over Foles. Give Wentz a $128 MILLION extension w/ $70+ guaranteed only 20 months ago. Draft another "Franchise QB" in the very next draft. Trade Wentz away and eat $33+ M against the cap. Potentially draft the 3rd QB for future… Only 1 common failure theme here. pic.twitter.com/nYbnAcgORs — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) February 18, 2021

It's honestly amazing that the Eagles gave Carson Wentz the contract they did when Nick Foles had given them ample evidence that Wentz is no better than his backup. https://t.co/HJUI04RGHI — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 18, 2021

HOWIE ROSEMAN:

• Chose Wentz over Foles

• Gave Wentz a $128 M extension with $70+ guaranteed

• Drafted another "Franchise QB" shortly after

• Traded Wentz and ate $33+ million against the cap And will possibly draft the 3rd franchise QB in 2 years…pic.twitter.com/nQumXhRA5z — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhiIIy) February 18, 2021

While Carson Wentz did most of the regular season heavy-lifting in 2017, going 11-3 before being knocked out with an injury, Nick Foles finished the job where so many Eagles legends had fallen short.

He outdueled Tom Brady to win in Super Bowl LII. But he did not win the starting job the following year.

Doug Pederson ultimately gave the reins back to a healthy Carson Wentz. However, his services were called on once again in the 2018 playoffs, where he went 1-1.

But the Eagles let him go after the 2018 season. He promptly signed a mega-deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is now on the Chicago Bears.

It’s a move that is still debated among Eagles fans and foes alike to this day.

That debate will only become more pronounced in the fallout of this trade.