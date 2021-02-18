The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Nick Foles Is Trending Following The Carson Wentz Trade

nick foles and his wife after the super bowlMINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 with his wife Tori Moore in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz and Nick Foles will always be inextricably linked for their roles in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2017 Super Bowl run and the QB controversy that ensued afterwards.

So it should be no surprise that Foles is trending in the hours following the blockbuster trade that sent Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. But Foles isn’t exactly the target of anyone’s ire on Twitter and social media.

Rather, Foles is merely being mentioned as one of many mistakes made by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. Foles, Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson have all been jettisoned in just the past three years. So it’s easy to understand why people are so upset.

Among the many grievances fans have is the decision to pick Wentz over Foles, and give Wentz that massive $128 million contract. Other issues include drafting Jalen Hurts when they had other needs, and eating a $33 million cap hit by trading Wentz.

While Carson Wentz did most of the regular season heavy-lifting in 2017, going 11-3 before being knocked out with an injury, Nick Foles finished the job where so many Eagles legends had fallen short.

He outdueled Tom Brady to win in Super Bowl LII. But he did not win the starting job the following year.

Doug Pederson ultimately gave the reins back to a healthy Carson Wentz. However, his services were called on once again in the 2018 playoffs, where he went 1-1.

But the Eagles let him go after the 2018 season. He promptly signed a mega-deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is now on the Chicago Bears.

It’s a move that is still debated among Eagles fans and foes alike to this day.

That debate will only become more pronounced in the fallout of this trade.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.