Nick Foles Responds To Peyton’s Trash Talk For Tom Brady

The crowning moment of Nick Foles’ NFL career was when he took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Before the first shots of “The Match” today, Peyton Manning joked that he should have brought his brother Eli or Foles to caddy for him against Brady. Of course, those two are the only guys to beat Brady in a Super Bowl.

“Do you bring Eli? You could do that. Do you bring Nick Foles? Maybe,” Peyton said with Brady just a few feet away during practice on the range this afternoon. Brady jokingly responded that it was a “cheap shot.”

Cheap shot or not, Foles sounds like he would have been down to help Peyton out. Just take a look at what he tweeted this afternoon.

“I’ll come caddy and help you out against Tom. Let’s go!” Foles wrote.

I’ll come caddy and help you out against Tom. Let’s go! https://t.co/s55ayPmSAp — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Not only did he bring the heat with the pre-match trash talk, but Peyton has outplayed Brady thus far on the course. He and Tiger Woods are three-up on Brady and Phil Mickelson through seven, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback just birdied his last hole.

You can watch “The Match” on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. The event is being held in order to raise money for COVID-19 relief, so all of the smack talk comes for a great cause.