Nick Saban Told Jalen Hurts To Commit To Oklahoma Over 2 Other Schools

After three seasons at Alabama, Jalen Hurts knew what he had to do. He was stuck behind Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart, so it was clear his best option was to transfer elsewhere.

In a recent interview with Eagles.com, Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some interesting background info on Hurts’ transfer. Knowing that the plan for Hurts was to go elsewhere for his final season if he wasn’t going to start at Alabama, Saban supported his QB fully.

When Hurts spoke with the Crimson Tide head coach before making his decision, he had narrowed his choices down to three programs: Oklahoma, Maryland and Miami. He had connections at the latter two schools, with former Alabama assistant Dan Enos on staff at Miami and ex-Tide offensive coordinator Mike Locksley now the head coach at Maryland.

But it was the Sooners that Saban thought would be the best fit for the accomplished signal caller. A season in Norman would allow him to maximize his potential.

“I said ‘Jalen, where do they have the best players?’ because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys,” Saban told Eagles.com. “And he said ‘Well, I think they have the best players at Oklahoma.’ I said we just played them, and they have some pretty good players on offense too. “I said I’ve always told you quarterback is a hard position to play if you don’t have good players around you.So, if I was you, in order to create the most value because you have one year to do it, if you know you can be the starter there, go where they have the best players.’”

Saban added that his advice meant “no disrespect to anybody else, the guys that worked here and did a great job here,” referring to Enos and Locksley. He was simply encouraging Hurts to make the best decision for himself.

“He did it and I think did a great job for Oklahoma as well,” Saban said.

The Philadelphia Eagles made Hurts their second-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft. He’ll start his career behind Carson Wentz on the depth chart with the opportunity to earn playing time in specific packages and gadget plays early on.