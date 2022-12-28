Nick Sirianni Has Interesting Update On Jalen Hurts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles were without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts last week due to a sprained throwing shoulder.

Hurts' availability for this week remains up in the air, but head coach Nick Sirianni didn't rule him out when he spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Sirianni told reporters that Hurts "of course" has a chance to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"We'll see what happens as the weak progresses," he added.

Hurts could be pushing to play, considering that one win wraps up both the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference for the Eagles.

If he sits again, Gardner Minshew will start in his place for a second-straight week. Minshew completed 24-of-40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Philly's 40-34 loss to Dallas on Christmas Eve. He also added a rushing touchdown.

The Eagles and Saints will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.