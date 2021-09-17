Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s Incredible Shirt Is Going Viral

They say no relationship in sports is more vital than one between a head coach and quarterback. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni must have gotten the memo.

Sirianni and the Eagles are coming off an impressive 32-6 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jalen Hurts was sensational. The second-year quarterback had over 300 yards of total offense and three scores.

Now, the Eagles turn attention to their Week 2 opponent: the San Francisco 49ers. Sirianni will need another big performance from Hurts to escape with a win. The Eagles head coach is counting on it.

Sirianni showed up to his press conference on Friday sporting a shirt with Hurts’ face on it. Take a look.

Nick Sirianni sporting a Jalen Hurts in cool shades shirt: pic.twitter.com/0MJbKY7aBT — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 17, 2021

That’s pretty great. Nick Sirianni is doing everything he can to let Jalen Hurts know he supports him.

Sirianni admitted as much during the press conference.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says wearing the Jalen Hurts shirt is about connecting with, and supporting, his players: "Letting him know I believe in him." https://t.co/FUgfkxBNZn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2021

We will learn a ton about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday against a very good 49ers team.

Philadelphia’s offense was explosive and much faster than the Atlanta Falcons defense last weekend. Seven Eagles players caught a pass. 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith was one of the stars of the day as he finished with six catches for 71 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles will be a difficult offense to contain for the 49ers on Sunday. If Hurts can be impactful both on the ground and through the air like he was in Week 1, Philadelphia should get a win.

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles host the 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

[Mike Garafolo]