The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni’s Incredible Shirt Is Going Viral

Nick Sirianni daps up Jalen Hurts during the Philadelphia Eagles week 1 win.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

They say no relationship in sports is more vital than one between a head coach and quarterback. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni must have gotten the memo.

Sirianni and the Eagles are coming off an impressive 32-6 season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jalen Hurts was sensational. The second-year quarterback had over 300 yards of total offense and three scores.

Now, the Eagles turn attention to their Week 2 opponent: the San Francisco 49ers. Sirianni will need another big performance from Hurts to escape with a win. The Eagles head coach is counting on it.

Sirianni showed up to his press conference on Friday sporting a shirt with Hurts’ face on it. Take a look.

That’s pretty great. Nick Sirianni is doing everything he can to let Jalen Hurts know he supports him.

Sirianni admitted as much during the press conference.

We will learn a ton about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday against a very good 49ers team.

Philadelphia’s offense was explosive and much faster than the Atlanta Falcons defense last weekend. Seven Eagles players caught a pass. 2020-21 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith was one of the stars of the day as he finished with six catches for 71 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles will be a difficult offense to contain for the 49ers on Sunday. If Hurts can be impactful both on the ground and through the air like he was in Week 1, Philadelphia should get a win.

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles host the 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

[Mike Garafolo]

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.