Nick Sirianni Reacts To Jalen Hurts Injury Diagnosis

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his shoulder in Sunday's win over Chicago. His status for Saturday's game against Dallas is in doubt.

Hurts, who was officially diagnosed with a sprained shoulder, did not miss a snap against the Bears. Still, the Eagles could elect to play it safe with the breakout star.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni appeared on the radio this morning and confirmed Hurts' diagnosis before giving a brief update on his starting QB.

"We’ll see what happens this week…not something we deem long-term," Sirianni said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks.

If Hurts can't go, Gardner Minshew will start in his place. Minshew made a pair of starts for the Eagles in 2021 and has appeared in three games this year, completing 2-of-4 passes for 34 yards.

At 13-1, the Eagles are two games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (three in reality because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker) for the top seed in the NFC. They also lead the Cowboys by three games in the NFC East.

Dallas and Philly will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Saturday on FOX.