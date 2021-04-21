Eagles Coach Reveals How He ‘Challenged’ NFL Draft Prospects

On Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni dropped the quote of the year when talking about how the team is addressing its interviews with NFL Draft prospects.

The entire interview process for prospects this year has changed due to COVID-19. Instead of meeting in person, these draft meetings are now happening on Zoom.

Though it’s a bit more difficult to judge a prospect’s character during a video chat, Sirianni revealed an interesting method he’s been using to find out how competitive a player is.

It might sound crazy, but Sirianni has been playing rock-paper-scissors with prospects on Zoom.

“I think some of you guys are wondering. We didn’t go earth shattering on these games,” Sirianni said. “I played a couple of them in rock-paper-scissors. Right? It was as easy as that. Rock, paper, scissors. Let’s see how competitive you are. I’m competitive. I’m going to be talking trash to them. Did you talk trash back to me? Jeopardy. There’s different ways to do it. It looks a lot of different ways, but our coaches got so creative with this.”

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he played rock-paper-scissors and trash talked with draft prospects to gauge their competitiveness. "When you compete with someone that's competitive, they're gonna go at you no matter what game you're playing."pic.twitter.com/iMUIny1X0o — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 21, 2021

Sirianni received a lot of criticism from NFL fans for those comments, but at least he’s trying to spice things up.

If the Eagles aren’t successful under Sirianni next season, it won’t be because he played rock-paper-scissors with draft prospects, that’s for sure.