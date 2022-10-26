Old Photo Of Jalen Hurts Going Viral Before World Series

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts has connections to both teams playing in the 2022 World Series.

Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, which would make you assume he'll be rooting for the Phillies to bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.

But it won't be easy for Hurts to root against the Houston Astros. After all, the 24-year-old was born in Houston.

With the World Series set to begin in H-Town on Friday, an old picture of Hurts wearing Houston Astros gear at a press conference during his rookie season is going viral.

Awkward! Wonder if Hurts will be asked about his allegiances this week.

For what it's worth, Phillies star Bryce Harper grew up a Dallas Cowboys fan before making the switch to the Eagles after he signed with Philadelphia, so we're sure Phils fans won't be too mad at Hurts as long as he roots for the home team this week.