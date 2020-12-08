Only 2 NFL Teams Haven’t Scored 30 Points In Game This Season

Almost every single team this year has scored at least 30 points in a game this season. However, there are still two teams remaining that haven’t reached that mark.

The New York Jets have yet to reach the 30-point mark this season, which isn’t very shocking since they’re the only winless team remaining in the NFL. In a surprising turn of events, the Philadelphia Eagles are the other team that hasn’t had an offensive outburst this season.

New York has scored 28 points twice in three weeks, so it’s actually been flirting with this magic number. Philadelphia, on the other hand, has failed to score more than 17 points since its Nov. 1 showdown with Dallas.

The Eagles have been so abysmal on offense this season that Doug Pederson has decided to bench Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. He’ll make his first NFL start this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Only two teams in the NFL have failed to score 30 points in a single game this season… – New York Jets

– Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/8Pv7pd8fiT — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2020

When offenses aren’t producing in today’s era that is all about scoring points at a high rate, something is seriously wrong with either the coaching or the quarterback play.

It’s possible that Wentz is the main issue for the Eagles, but he hasn’t received much help from Pederson or his supporting cast. We’ll find out just how much he was to blame for things this weekend when Hurts takes over as the starter.

The Jets, meanwhile, seem to be putrid on offense because of their lack of weapons and questionable play-calling from Adam Gase. Every NFL analyst in the world believes he’ll be fired when this season is over.

With all that being said, who do you think will score 30 points first this year: New York or Philadelphia?