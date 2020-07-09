NFL Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Patriots-Eagles Trade

It’s been a wild NFL offseason in terms of player movement.

We’ve had multiple blockbuster trades, highlighted by the Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, the Rams sending Brandin Cooks to Houston and the Jaguars trading Nick Foles to the Bears, among others.

Are any other potential blockbuster trades in the works?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Chris Roling has suggested a couple of blockbuster moves that could be made before 2021.

One of the proposed blockbuster trades would be between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

The proposed trade:

Patriots Send Joe Thuney to Eagles While ideally the Patriots would like to keep a player of Thuney’s caliber, there’s also wiggle room to suggest Newton is such a dynamic quarterback that he wouldn’t be overwhelmingly hurt by losing a guard, assuming the quarterback’s mobility is intact after his December foot surgery.

Thuney, a two-time Super Bowl champion and 2019 second-team All-Pro, would be a massive addition to the Eagles’ offensive line.

Philadelphia is in need of some help in that area following the Achilles’ injury to starting guard Brandon Brooks, who’s out for the season.

New England would obviously like to hold on to Thuney, but the two sides haven’t worked out a longterm contract. It’s possible the Patriots will look to trade him.

What blockbuster moves do you want to see moving forward?