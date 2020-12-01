The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Message For Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

There seems to be some bad beef between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll is bothered by what Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had to say about Seattle WR DK Metcalf Monday night.

The Seahawks breezed to an easy 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The Eagles couldn’t stop Metcalf, who caught 10 passes for 177 yards against a beaten down Philadelphia secondary. You could easily argue he was Seattle’s MVP of the game.

Schwartz was impressed by Metcalf’s performance, but also threw some shade his way following the game. The Eagles defensive coordinator said Metcalf is no “Megatron,” comparing him to former Lions superstar wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Carroll isn’t surprised by Schwartz’s shade. In fact, the Seahawks coach recognizes it’s a part of the game. Carroll came up with a new nickname for his all-star receiver: the “Mandalorian.”

The “Mandalorian” is a bit more in tune with today’s pop-culture. The nickname references the popular Disney+ Star Wars show that centers around a bounty hunter known as the “Mandalorian.” Given the television character’s on-screen brilliance, DK Metcalf’s new nickname definitely matches up.

Metcalf is a superstar in the making, and is already giving defenses plenty of issues. As long as he keeps playing at a high level, the Seahawks are going to be dangerous.

As for the Eagles, perhaps they should worry more about winning football games than tossing passive aggressive shade at other players.


