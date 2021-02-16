Mock Draft Has Interesting Landing Spot For QB Justin Fields

With just over two months to go before the 2021 NFL Draft, experts still appear far from a consensus about the order in which the top quarterback prospects should be taken. Almost every mock draft available has Trevor Lawrence off the board first, but the debate ramps up as evaluators try to determine whether Zach Wilson or Justin Fields should be taken at No. 2.

Fields, a 21-year-old out of Ohio State, has slid down projections as of late. The former Buckeyes quarterback has all of the physical traits of a successful NFL quarterback, but has been passed over for a few reasons. Many find that Wilson did more with less at BYU and have bounced him up to the No. 2 spot.

That leaves Fields without a clear destination until later in the top-10. However, Pro Football Focus offered a unique alternative to get the Ohio State quarterback off of the board earlier.

PFF believe that Fields remains the clear third overall prospect in this April’s draft, even if he is behind Wilson. As a result, they have updated their mock draft to include a trade up to No. 3. PFF predicts that the Philadelphia Eagles will execute a swap with the Miami Dolphins to inherit the third selection.

Here’s more from Pro Football Focus’s Mock Draft excerpt on the move:

“With Carson Wentz likely on his way out of Philadelphia, the Eagles need to get aggressive at upgrading at the quarterback position in April’s draft. Rookie Jalen Hurts showed flashes of competence as the team’s starter, but he still finished the last four weeks of the season as one of the lowest-graded quarterbacks. “Fields has his own fair share of concerns as a prospect, but he’s still the No. 3 overall player on PFF’s board and the first-ranked college quarterback in terms of PFF passing grade over the past two seasons (2019-20).”

🚨 UPDATED MOCK DRAFT 🚨 3. Eagles (via MIA): QB Justin Fields

4. Falcons: QB Trey Lance

6. Dolphins (via PHI): WR Ja'Marr Chase@PFF_AustinGayle's Mock Draft ⬇️ — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2021

As PFF mentioned, the Eagles just selected Jalen Hurts with in the second round in 2020. However, if Philadelphia isn’t sold on the rising second-year quarterback, Fields might be worth the risk. Some healthy competition between the two could even improve the Eagles’ prospects significantly head into next year.

Philadelphia would obviously need to give up something significant to move up the three spots from No. 6. If the Eagles feel that Fields is their man, a trade is definitely possible in April.

