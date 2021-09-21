Philadelphia Eagles Announce Offensive Lineman Signing

During the Philadelphia Eagles‘ loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks suffered a pectoral strain.

Brooks managed to avoid a season-ending injury, but he’ll still need to miss some time. On Tuesday, the Eagles placed Brooks on injured reserve.

With Brooks on injured reserve for at least the next three games, Philadelphia opened up a spot on its roster. That spot has now been filled by Jack Anderson, who was signed from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad this afternoon.

Anderson was selected by the Bills with the 236th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was waived prior to the start of the regular season, but then re-signed to their practice squad shortly after.

The Eagles might not even utilize Anderson this season, but it never hurts to add some insurance in the trenches.

Roster Moves: The Eagles have agreed to sign G Jack Anderson to the active roster from Buffalo’s practice squad. The team has also placed DE Brandon Graham and G Brandon Brooks on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/RRVwND4Mu8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 21, 2021

Anderson is currently listed as the primary backup at right guard for the Eagles, but that could change if Nate Herbig doesn’t get the first-team reps while Brooks is on injured reserve.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hinted at second-round pick Landon Dickerson potentially sliding over to right guard. That would allow the Eagles to keep Jason Kelce at center.

We’ll learn more about the Eagles’ offensive line rotation in the coming days.