Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Has Honest Comment About QB Carson Wentz

Former MVP candidate Carson Wentz is in the midst of the worst season of his career.

Wentz’ struggles have landed the Philadelphia Eagles a disappointing 3-7-1 record on the season. The fifth-year quarterback has reportedly taken accountability for his poor play.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wentz stood up in front of his team and acknowledged he needed to perform at a higher level.

“He understands he needs to play better,” Pederson said on Friday.

Wentz is certainly not playing at the level we’ve come to expect from him. Through 11 games, the Philadelphia QB has already eclipsed the 14 interceptions he threw during his rookie season. Wentz leads the league in both picks (15) and sacks taken (46).

Holding onto the ball has been a huge issue. On top of his 15 interceptions, Wentz has also fumbled 10 times through 11 games.

Wentz and the Eagles’ passing attack have also struggled getting the ball down field. The starting quarterback has only thrown for 300+ yards in one game this season.

Some of this could be due to a lack of depth in the receiving corps. With top receivers DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffrey out for most of the season, second-year pro Travis Fulgham was forced to take over as the No. 1 option.

But, Wentz was able to put up decent numbers last year with similar receiving-corps struggles, so that excuse is almost void. A lot of the blame this year falls on the quarterback’s shoulders.

Some have even started calling for Wentz’ starting job. With college standout Jalen Hurts on the sideline, it’s completely understandable why some Eagles fans might be itching to see what he’s got.

Pederson looks like he won’t budge on that decision anytime soon, though. The head coach maintains that Carson Wentz will be the Eagles’ starter moving forward.

Philadelphia will look to stop a three-game losing skid when they face a tough Green Bay Packers team on Sunday.