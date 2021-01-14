Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore turned down the head coaching job at his alma mater Boise State earlier this offseason. It looks like he may have an opportunity to lead a team at the NFL level, in his own division: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly made the somewhat shocking move of firing Doug Pederson earlier this week, when it looked like he was very much safe, following the team’s perplexing benching of Jalen Hurts in Week 17. They join a competitive group of teams looking to hire coaches, including the New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and others.

We haven’t heard much about Moore popping up for these jobs yet, but he is a rising star in the coaching ranks. Before Dak Prescott was injured, the Cowboys’ passing offense looked like it might make some history this year. The team eventually settled in with Andy Dalton towards the end of the season, but obviously the ceiling was far lower, and they failed to make the playoffs in the very mediocre NFC East.

“Casting a wide net for Doug Pederson’s successor, the Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with an NFC East rival, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for their head coach opening, according to a source,” ESPN‘s Todd Archer reports. “Moore, 32, signed a three-year deal at the end of the 2020 season to remain with the Cowboys, pulling his name from the Boise State vacancy. The Cowboys had 513 yards and 37 points in Week 16 win vs. Eagles.”

Casting a wide net for Doug Pederson’s successor, the Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with an NFC East rival, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for their head coach opening, according to a source. Moore, 32, signed a three-year… https://t.co/grpZcygpFA — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2021

Moore has done a nice job with Prescott, since taking over as quarterbacks coach in 2018, and offensive coordinator in 2019. Quarterback is currently a major position of contention and intrigue for the Eagles, after Jalen Hurts took over for Carson Wentz under center.

Starting in 2021, Wentz’s four-year, $128 million contract kicks in, which makes the situation more tricky. There have been suggestions that he can be traded, though a team has to really be sold on their ability to resurrect his career to make that happen.

Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady, Ohio State HC Ryan Day, Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley, New England Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo, Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles are among the other names connected to the Philadelphia Eagles job.

[ESPN]